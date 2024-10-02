Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes $322,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 9.8% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 21,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $277.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.07.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

