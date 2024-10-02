Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes $630,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,796,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,726,000 after purchasing an additional 156,071 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $309.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

