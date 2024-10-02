Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. KBC Group NV grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 228,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NEE stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.