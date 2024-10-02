StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.97.
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
