Subsea 7 S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2827 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Subsea 7 Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,639. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

