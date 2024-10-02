Summit State Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Summit State Bank Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Summit State Bank stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.
