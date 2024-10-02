Summit Wealth Partners LLC Buys 14,712 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

