Summit Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,323 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

