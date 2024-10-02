Summit Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.66.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
