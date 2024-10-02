Summit Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

