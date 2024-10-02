Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.00

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 133643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai Properties
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.