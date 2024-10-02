Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

