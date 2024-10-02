Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 82,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 290,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.36.
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($9.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%.
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
