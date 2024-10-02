Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 300.53% from the company’s current price.

Super League Enterprise Trading Up 20.4 %

NASDAQ SLE opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.98. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 95.78% and a negative return on equity of 254.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super League Enterprise will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,219.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.