Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.46 and last traded at $40.98. Approximately 7,065,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 82,867,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.93 to $4.38 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.26.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

