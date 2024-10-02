Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 15,800 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Zeta Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.