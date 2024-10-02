Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.28.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

DLR stock opened at $160.31 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

