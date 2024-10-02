Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.29%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

