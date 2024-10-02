Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,133 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 255,326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $216.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $140.39 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

