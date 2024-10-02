Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 98.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $1,551,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $19,532,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $242,000.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $166.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $169.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

