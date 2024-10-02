Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 0.3%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $23.90. 246,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,597,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $69,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,212.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,721 shares of company stock worth $893,256 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 2,215.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 6,694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 330,709 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Symbotic by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

