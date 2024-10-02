Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading Down 0.5%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.82 and last traded at $43.07. Approximately 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

