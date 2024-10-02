Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sysco by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 189,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,697 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sysco by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 251,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Sysco by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

