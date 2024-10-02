T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $615,900.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0 %

TMUS stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $208.36. The firm has a market cap of $243.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.79.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.