T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $208.36

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $208.36 and last traded at $208.08, with a volume of 2230629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,492 shares of company stock valued at $59,546,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.