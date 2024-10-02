Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 0.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.56 and last traded at $173.64. Approximately 3,517,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,463,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $911.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

