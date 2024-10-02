Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

TVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TVE

Insider Buying and Selling

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,870.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,173 shares of company stock worth $107,945. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.