Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) versus RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA) Financial Review

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and RCF Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $388.86 million 1.97 $61.28 million $0.24 10.88 RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $5.15 million N/A N/A

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than RCF Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 13.07% 18.82% 4.78% RCF Acquisition N/A -79.90% 6.86%

Risk and Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taseko Mines and RCF Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33 RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taseko Mines currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.59%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than RCF Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats RCF Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

