TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

TATT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 14,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $170.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.88.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.87% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

