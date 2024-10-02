TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) traded down 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$59.23 and last traded at C$59.25. 135,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,665,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.31.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.58.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4244068 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,824.86. Also, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total value of C$71,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,101.56. Insiders sold 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.