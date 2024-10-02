TD Cowen Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $162.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.76.

NYSE:APO traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.79. 3,517,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $135.29. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

