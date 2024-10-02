Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 46.8% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 484,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,428,000 after purchasing an additional 106,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,492 shares of company stock worth $59,546,006. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $135.82 and a one year high of $208.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

