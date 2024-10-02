Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,572 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,097,000 after acquiring an additional 691,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NEE opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

