Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.85

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.85 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 67234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.93.

Techtronic Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

