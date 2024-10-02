Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Up 5.8%

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 57,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 37,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TECX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tectonic Therapeutic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). As a group, equities analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tectonic Therapeutic

In other Tectonic Therapeutic news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,422,738.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,099,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

