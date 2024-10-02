Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.49

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.49 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.16 ($0.10). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,510,478 shares trading hands.
Tekcapital Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.77 million, a P/E ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.80.
About Tekcapital
Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.
