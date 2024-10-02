Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 316.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

TLSNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

