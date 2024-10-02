Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $12.75

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $13.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 3,345,765 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TME. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

