Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $317.76

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.76 ($4.25) and traded as high as GBX 362.60 ($4.85). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 359.50 ($4.81), with a volume of 10,640,427 shares trading hands.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The firm has a market cap of £24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,438.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 317.76.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

