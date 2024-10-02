TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

NYSE TFII opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.22. TFI International has a 12 month low of $104.91 and a 12 month high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 793.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,094 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in TFI International by 359.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

