TFI International (TSE:TFI) Downgraded by Stephens to Hold

Stephens lowered shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFI. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins lowered TFI International from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

