Thames Ventures VCT 2 Healthcare Shs Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:TV2H)

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Healthcare Shs (LON:TV2H – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Healthcare Shs Stock Performance

Thames Ventures VCT 2 Healthcare Shs stock opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.54) on Wednesday. Thames Ventures VCT 2 Healthcare Shs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.50 ($0.73). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.08. The stock has a market cap of £9.54 million and a PE ratio of -2,025.00.

About Thames Ventures VCT 2 Healthcare Shs

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

