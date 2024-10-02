The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.65

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.65 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 111.28 ($1.49). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 112.12 ($1.50), with a volume of 2,069,570 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.65. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,242.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
