The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.24

Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $13.33. The China Fund shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 133,861 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The China Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,030,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

