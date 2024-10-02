The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,130.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,775.25.

FICO traded up $5.87 on Wednesday, reaching $1,921.56. 28,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,435. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,962.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.87, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,759.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,489.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Fair Isaac by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

