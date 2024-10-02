The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Insider Purchases A$252,500.00 in Stock

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) insider Russell Proutt bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.05 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of A$252,500.00 ($174,137.93).

On Friday, September 27th, Russell Proutt acquired 50,000 shares of The GPT Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.05 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,500.00 ($174,137.93).

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

