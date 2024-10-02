The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,101 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up about 3.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,169,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after buying an additional 845,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

