The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.93. The LGL Group shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

The LGL Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

