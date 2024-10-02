The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.52.

LEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $153.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

