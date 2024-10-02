The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.48 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $974,956.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,947,485.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,629 shares of company stock worth $13,888,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

